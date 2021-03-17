Pune health brief, Mar 17: Yoga protocol training for ASHA workers; Ophthalmological society’s annual conference and more

National Institute of Naturopathy in association with Pune Zilla Parishad has started the training sessions on Common Yoga Protocol for ASHA workers of Pune district.

National Institute of Naturopathy starts common yoga protocol training for ASHA workers

National Institute of Naturopathy in association with Pune Zilla Parishad has started the training sessions on Common Yoga Protocol for the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers of Pune district. This is part of the 100 days countdown of International Day for Yoga (June 21) where NIN experts will train as many as 1300 ASHA workers of various tehsils in Pune district.

The aim is to ensure that eventually these ASHA workers would be in a position to train at least one member of each family in Pune rural about the common yoga protocol. Prof Dr K Satya Lakshmi, Director NIN said.

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad has urged everyone to take on the 100 day challenge to practise yoga daily. The sessions are conducted virtually for an hour daily.

Ruby Hall Clinic’s nurse stands first nationally in Indian Diploma in Critical Care Nursing Examination

Sister Esther Rajesh Pandit, Ruby Hall Clinic’s Nursing In-charge of the Neuro-Trauma Unit was presented with the award of “Best Performing Sister” at the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine’s (ISCCM) annual event. Sister Esther Rajesh Pandit, Ruby Hall Clinic’s Nursing In-charge of the Neuro-Trauma Unit was presented with the award of “Best Performing Sister” at the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine’s (ISCCM) annual event.

Sister Esther Rajesh Pandit, Ruby Hall Clinic’s Nursing In-charge of the Neuro-Trauma Unit has topped the national Indian Diploma in Critical Care Nursing Examination (IDCCN) and was presented with the award of “Best Performing Sister” at the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine’s (ISCCM) annual event.

Critical Care Medicine is an evolving specialty overlapping multiple primary specialties. The ISCCM was formed with the aim of consolidating the field, promoting awareness as well as continuing education and research in the field of critical care. As part of its continued education initiative, the IDCCN examination tests student’s advanced skills for nursing intervention in caring for critically ill patients. Each year, over 1000 critical care nurses across the country undertake the challenging examination.

“It was my nursing superintendent who encouraged me to further hone my skills by taking this examination. While the thought of balancing my eight hour long shifts and family was daunting, I received immense support from everyone at the hospital. In fact, it was all the practical work I undertake on a daily basis that helped me ace the examination,” said 48-year-old Sister Esther, Nursing In-charge — Neurotrauma Unit, Ruby Hall Clinic.

Lt. Col. Cissy Cruze, Director, Nursing Services, Ruby Hall Clinic said Esther’s achievement was a testament to the fact that age was no bar when it comes to education. “Her hard work and effort has paid off and she has become a role model for many other nurses not just at our hospital, but across the country,” she said.

Five members of Sahyadri Hospital Blood Bank to be honoured Corona Warrior Award by ISBTI

Five members of Sahyadri Hospitals Blood Bank have been named for Corona Warriors Award by the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology (ISBTI). The awardees include Dr Smita Joshi, Head of the Blood Bank, Senior Consultant Dr Purnima Rao, and technical supervisors Malti Patil, Kshma Kukade and Rajani Jadhav.

The awards were announced at the Virtual Conference held in Chennai on 28 February 2021. The awards will be presented during the inaugural session of ISBTI’s 46th National Conference in November 2021 at Jammu.

Dr Ketan Apte, Unit Head, Sahyadri Hospitals said, “Last year was the most challenging for blood banks due to the increased workload , both Covid and non- Covid, and shortage of blood. Against all odds, blood banks were successful in performing their duties ,and helped many patients during the pandemic. Their contribution during this tough time must be commended.”

Ophthalmological society’s annual conference to focus on eye care during Covid times to be held on March 20 and 21

Poona Ophthalmological Society is all set to orgnaise their 13th annual conference ‘POS SPECTRUM 2020- 21’ on March 20and 21. The theme of the conference is ‘Eye care during Covid times.’

Organising Chairman for the conference Dr Geetanjali Sharma, who is president Poona Ophthalmological Society, said that there will be research presentation from international faculties like like Dr Michael Burdon, past president of Royal college UK, Prof Minas Theodore Coroneo AO, Australia, Dr Archana Pimpalnerkar-Kulkarni, UK Pediatric eye surgeon, Prof Chee Soon Phaik (Singapore), Dr Neil Bressler (USA).

A Special oration by Dr Raman Gangakhedkar on ‘A year with Coronavirus: Reflections’ will be held in memory of Late Dr Nandkumar Shah, past president of Poona Ophthalmological Society who succumbed to Covid in August 2020.

Dr Geetanjai Sharma, President POS said, “Precautions and positivity are needed to beat Covid. We eye surgeons are at the maximum risk as we are at very close distance from patients while examining in eyes. But we take all safety precautions and are giving services for eye care. Research and Knowledge sharing are essential for academic and scientific progress.”

On this occasion a special session on Covid care for eye treatment and emergency management training will also be held. This session will focus on how to give eye care service during Corona times.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.