Pune health brief: Tech start-up Noccarc to expand team by 55%; virtual drive to help blood cancer patients launched 

Take a look at Pune Health Brief for this week.

Noccarc, a Pune-based tech startup has announced its expansion plans to increase its team by 55 per cent in the coming quarter. The company currently has over 130 team members.

Aiming to expand the headcount by 30 per cent for critical functions such as R&D, engineering, and testing; and by 25 per cent for the quality, compliance, finance, HR, service, and other departments, Noccarc plans to hire employees in senior or mid-level roles by the end of 2021.

With product launches in the pipeline, Noccarc’s primary focus is to strengthen the Product and Operations team through this hiring.

Talking about the expansion plans, Harshit Rathore, Co-Founder of Noccarc said, “Noccarc has already proven its extraordinary capabilities by supplying superior quality ICU ventilators across India in less than a year. The journey of five individuals from starting in a 200 square feet area to now having a team of 130+ with 50,000 square feet factory and office space, has been a remarkable one. The supply was estimated to be over 20 per cent of total ICU ventilators supplied in the country in the calendar year of 2021. India currently relies on imports for 85 per cent of critical medical devices and Noccarc aims to bring this percentage down significantly over the next 4-5 years. Since Noccarc’s headquarters and R&D facility are in Pune, most of the upcoming hiring will be for the Pune office.

Matching blood stem cell donor needed for 29-year-old blood cancer patient

With blood stem cell transplant often being the only treatment option for the survival of a blood cancer patient, the DKMS-BMST has launched a virtual drive where one can register online to be a potential lifesaver and save patients like Vipul Sawant, the 29 year old man from Mumbai who urgently needs a tissue-matching blood stem cell for his treatment.

DKMS BMST Foundation India is a joint venture of two reputed non-profit organizations: BMST (Bangalore Medical Services Trust) and DKMS (Deutsche KnochenMarkSpenderdatei) is an international non-profit bone marrow donor centre based in Tübingen, Germany, with entities in the US, UK, Chile, Poland, India and South Africa.

Vipul has been diagnosed with ‘Myelofibrosis’, a rare form of blood cancer that disrupts the body’s normal production of blood cells. He urgently needs a tissue-matching blood stem cell donation to get a second chance at life.

Vipul is being treated at Christian Medical College, Vellore under Dr Biju George, Professor & Head, Department of Hematology. As none of his family members is a perfect match for him, he is now looking for an unrelated donor. Any healthy individual to register as a potential blood stem cell donor between the age group of 18-50 can register by ordering the home swab kit at http://www.dkms-bmst.org/Vipul.

