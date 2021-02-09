Pune health brief: IMA Pune unit doctors join relay hunger strike, Sound Centre for Hearing Care inauguration and more

IMA Pune unit doctors join relay hunger strike on Tuesday

The Indian Medical Assocation’s Pune unit doctors under the President Aarti Nimkar joined their counterparts across the nation by participating in the relay hunger strike on Tuesday. The doctors will fast from 8 a.m.till 8 p.m. On Tuesday, Dr Sanjay Patil, Chairman of the Hospital Board of India Pune chapter said. While 20 have already joined the stir since Tuesday morning several doctors are working across hospitals and are on a hunger strike, Dr Patil said.

Indian Medical Association doctors are on a nationwide Relay Hunger Strike since February 1 till 14 to protest against the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) notification allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform Surgery. The IMA National President Dr J. A. Jayalal, IMA Maharashtra State President Dr R. S. Londhe and several other leaders are visiting the Pune branch on Tuesday afternoon to support the Pune doctors.

Syed Kirmani inaugurates Sound Centre for Hearing Care

Pune’s first of its kind Sound Centre for Hearing Care was today inaugurated by Former Test Cricketer and Sound Ambassador Padma Syed Kirmani and Avinash Pawar, Managing Director, Widex Sivantos Audiology WSA– India. With a vision to provide a comprehensive solution to people with hearing problems from all age groups, Amol Patil, Director and Proprietor World of Hearing Sound Center said that they decided to come up with one stop, World Sound center that can provide a range of services from diagnosis for children with communication and hearing disabilities to providing hearing aids, Cochlear Implants and speech therapy suited to individual needs and requirements.

The Sound Centre also has special services for Tinnitus (constant discomfort noise in the ear), Hearing Screening (OAE & BERA), Widex Digital Hearing Aids, Batteries, and Hearing Aid Accessories for the hearing-impaired population.. Avinash Pawar said; World of Hearing Sound Centre has a sound station and accessories lounge, so users can experience the connectivity and clarity of hearing sounds without any distortion. Sound Ambassador Syed Kirmani is also a Widex Moment hearing aid user.

Ruby Hall Clinic opens new polyclinic at Pimple Saudagar

Ruby Hall Clinic, a multi-speciality tertiary care services in Pune announced the opening of its newest centre in Pimple Saudagar. This will give better access to families located at the North-Western Metropolitan Corridor of Pune for hospital services.Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer, Ruby Hall Clinic;Dr. Manisha Karmarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Ruby Hall Clinic and others were present at the inauguration.This polyclinic will cater to the IT diaspora who live in the vicinity along with the geriatric population as well as middle-class residents of the area.Dr. Sudheer Rai, Chief Operating Officer, Ruby Hall Clinic Hinjawadi and Pimple Saudagar.

India Multiple Sclerosis Day observed on Feb 7, appeal for a national registry

This year’s India Multiple Sclerosis MS Day celebrations were held on the first Sunday of February . On Feb 7 Multiple Sclerosis Society of India connected with its members and MS community virtually to felicitate India MS person of the Year 2020 Punkaj Gupta.The virtual sessions were be multilingual and the highlight of this years India MS day celebration was a talk by Dr Dheeraj Khurana Neurologist at PGIMER, Chandigarh on ‘COVID VACCINE & MS- India perspective’.

Renuka Malaker , National Secretary of India MSSI said that there were several who were still unaware of MS.Malaker has been a caregiver for the last 28 years to her husband who has Primary Progressive MS.”Despite improved diagnostic facility and many more people are getting diagnosed with MS, accurate data is still unavailable on incidence of MS,” Malaker said. The Atlas of MS launched by MS International Federation UK shows in India the approximate number of people living with MS is 0 to 25 people/100000.

The 3rd edition of the Atlas of MS also shows that the number of people with MS across the globe has increased from 2.3 million in 2013 to 2.8 million in 2020. MS hits one between the ages of 20 to 40 years which is the most productive working age. Early diagnosis and quick treatment is most critical, Malaker said adding that the society has appealed for the need to collect and compile incidence and prevalence of MS in India apart from building a national registry.

Sancheti Healthcare Academy introduces Masters course in Expressive Movement Therapy

Sancheti Healthcare Academy (SHA) announced the launch of its Masters Program in Expressive Movement Therapy (Dance Therapy). Approved by Pune University,Manisha Sanghvi, Executive Director of Sancheti Group of Institutes said that the young generation needs much more than just an education and a career, such allied and alternative medical professions will help create stability and resilience in our youth.”

“After five years of relentless effort in building a strong foundation towards developing this course and the awareness about the use of Creative art therapies in the healthcare sector. We not only found great results while using this at our hospital but also in other populations, “ Sanghvi said. The eligibility criteria for admission also offers a wide range of students the ability to pursue Master’s Degree. A graduate of Arts, Psychology, Dance, doctors, therapists, professionals, teachers, trainers, can avail of this professional degree, Sanghvi added. Dr. Nikita Mittal, Founder of Life and Dance, and Co-founder of this Masters Program said the course is being conducted with support from Kinections, New York. Kinections is headed by Dr. Danielle Fraenkel.

