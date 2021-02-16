Pune health brief, Feb 16: 59% vaccination target achieved; doctors treat brain aneurysm patient successfully

As per the guidelines, citizens over 50 years of age or comorbidities would be next to get the vaccine.

59 per cent vaccination target achieved in Pune region, doctors urge people to take vaccines without fearing complications’

Even as 59 per cent of vaccination has been achieved in Pune region (that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts), the medical community has urged citizens not to fight shy of the immunization against Covid 19.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of health Pune region said that so far, in Pune district 53.5 per cent of the vaccination target of immunizing 1.13 lakh health care workers has been achieved. Only 7.9 per cent of the front line workers have been immunized. The target in Pune district is 84,154 and so far 6,667 frontline workers have been inoculated.

Dr.Sanjay Nagarkar, General physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune has urged people to take vaccines without fearing complications. These vaccines are similar to influenza (flu) or pneumococcal vaccination and can be given to people belonging to any age group. The only side-effects after taking them are fever, joint, nausea and body pain, may continue till 48 hours and around 10-15 per cent recepients experience them. The treatment for these side-effects is taking paracetamol as recommended by the doctors.

Vaccines will help increase immunity and then after taking a second dose scheduled after 28 days will help produce adequate antibodies after a month of getting vaccinated. Discuss with your family doctors as they will be able to guide you, Dr Nagarkar said.

“Make allocations as per People’s Health budget, given the background of Covid-19 pandemic!”

Jan Arogya Abhiyan, a health NGO, organised a state-level budget consultation over the weekend with over 50 health professionals, social activists and people’s representatives to discuss and propose changes required in public health budgets for Maharashtra in coming year (2021-22).

Patients suffering from COVID and other diseases have experienced that Public health system of Maharashtra fell abysmally short of expectations, the NGO said in a statement.

Maharashtra government had allocated just Rs. 1,350 per capita for public health during the year 2020-21, while other states spend much more per capita on public health, it pointed out. For example, Goa spends Rs. 6,091, Mizoram spends Rs 5,145, while Himachal Pradesh spends Rs. 3,768, Pune-based Dr Anant Phadke from the Jan Arogya Abhiyaan said.

Dr Abhay Shukla of the Jan Arogya Abhiyaan pointed out they have prepared a proposed outline of health expenditure needed over next two years, which will involve doubling of public health spending to achieve major improvement of public health system. If Maharashtra government spends as per the outline, per capita expenditure should become Rs. 2,468 in the coming year (2021-22) which would be an increase of 48 per cent compared to current year.

Lifetime achievement award for Dr. Prakash Mahajan

Dr. Prakash Mahajan Dr. Prakash Mahajan

Senior family physician and skin specialist Dr. Prakash Mahajan has been awarded with the prestigious LifeTime Achievement Award during the 30th annual conference “MEGA-GPCON 2021” which was held by General Practitioners’ Association (GPA) in Pune recently.

The award was given away by Padmabhushan Dr. Ashok Kukade . Dr. Rupa Agarwal, President G P A and others were present

Latest technology helps city doctors to treat brain aneurysm patient successfully

A middle-aged woman was brought in an unconscious state to the hospital. She was then diagnosed with brain hemorrhage due to a ruptured aneurysm. Urgent treatment was necessary to save her life. Doctors from Noble hospital treated her with a new procedure using a new technique called the ‘Contour device’ to treat brain aneurysms.

Doctors mentioned that it is for the first time in Pune that they have used this new technique to save the patient suffering from a brain aneurysm. The patient has recovered completely from a brain hemorrhage and has now resumed her daily routine.

Doctors said on January 23, the woman experienced a severe headache and was found in an unconscious state in her home. Her relatives took her to the Noble hospital. The CT scan of the brain showed brain hemorrhage. A brain angiogram was done, which showed a brain aneurysm.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“Brain aneurysm is balloon-like swelling of the blood vessel, which can rupture leading to bleeding inside the brain. This is potentially a serious emergency and requires prompt treatment. The cerebral angiogram showed a complex shape of the aneurysm, which required a different approach than conventional treatment, to treat the particular patient. If not treated in time, there is a high risk of re-rupture of the aneurysm leading to a high possibility of death,” Dr. Chandrashekhar Raman, head of the neurosurgery department, from Noble hospital, said.

Dr. Shrikant Londhe, consultant and in-charge of neuro intervention service, at the Noble hospital, said in this case , the new device has helped doctors to achieve a desirable result in complex brain aneurysms. The patient had a good recovery. “The particular device is placed inside the aneurysm and covers the base of the aneurysm to prevent re-rupture of the aneurysm. This new technique enabled us to treat complex cases of aneurysm safely with faster and better recovery,” he said.

WeCanConceive a public awareness initiative and infertility support system

This platform will provide information about infertility awareness and support for couples having difficulties with infertility, challenges with conception. This platform will provide information about infertility awareness and support for couples having difficulties with infertility, challenges with conception.

Commemorating the Sexual & Reproductive Health Day 2021, WeCanConceive, a public awareness initiative and first-of-its-kind infertility support ecosystem has been launched. This platform will provide information about infertility awareness and support for couples having difficulties with infertility, challenges with conception.

The ecosystem will help such individuals to successfully traverse through their fertility journey. This sexual and reproductive health awareness ecosystem brings together a global compendium of caregivers, fertility experts, media partners, health influencers and social enterprises, a statement said.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative Oasis Fertility COO Sudhaker Jadhav said there were several couples who go through the challenges of infertility and have a tough time finding the right solutions and support. “The idea of WeCanConceive is to be able to bring all the stakeholders together and provide an ecosystem for those dealing with infertility with all of the help at one place,” he said.

“Couples who experience infertility often feel isolated and have to go through many barriers when trying to build their family. The silence and stigma that sometimes surrounds infertility topics or diagnoses is what we aim to eliminate together,” added Oasis Fertility Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist Dr Nilesh Balkawade