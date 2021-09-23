Pune health briefs: AFMC book on contemporary otology practices released

Surg Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services released a book ‘Manual of Contemporary Otological Practice’ at a virtual function . The manual is the result of various otologists’ dedicated hours of work and love for their speciality; Otology. This book has authors/editors including Col Uma Patnaik, Wg Cdr Amit Sood, Surg Cmde Dilip Raghavan and Brig Sabarigirish at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. Lt Gen Rajashree Ramasethu, Director & Comdt, AFMC and Air Vice Marshal Rajesh Vaidya, Dean, AFMC were present on the occasion.

In this evolving field of Otology, this book will serve as an enjoyable and fruitful read and a ready reckoner reference guide for young practicing ENT doctors and residents; a companion guide to standards of care, experts have said.

Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation and Kineer Services kickstarts ‘Parivartan Ka Teeka’, a nationwide vaccination drive for the transgender community

In a bid to ensure equitable vaccination accessibility, Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation and Kineer Services -a social enterprise announces ‘Parivartan Ka Teeka’ – an initiative to provide free-of-cost vaccination for the transgender community nationwide. The initiative aims to fully vaccinate all the members of the transgender community over the next six months.

Kineer will organise camps across 200 centres of Apollo Hospitals and NGOs as well as individuals can register themselves at their choice of the vaccination camp in their locality. The initiative will also aim to raise awareness and seek to empower the community against COVID-19,. Jaswinder Narang, CEO, Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation said.

Ruby hall clinic, Amanora Park Town ink MoU for a 200 bed hospital

Ruby Hall Clinic, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with City Corporation Ltd, promoter of Amanora Park Town to establish a 200 bed hospital. The new hospital will be completely built, managed and run by Grant Medical Foundation. Amanora Park Town, on its part, has agreed to provide 2 acres of land for establishing this tertiary care centre. Leaders of both organisations met on Saturday to formally ink the deal.

This marks the beginning of a joint venture to render multidisciplinary care to those living in Magarpatta and its vicinity,Aniruddha Deshpande, Managing Director, City Corporation Ltd, promoter of Amanora Park Town said in an official statement issued today has said. Ruby Hall Clinic at Amanora Park Town will provide primary medical care as well as advanced services, such as cardiac evaluation, oncology, paediatric care, gynaecology, surgery, urology and intensive care along with emergency medical services,Dr. P.K. Grant, Managing Trustee, Grant Medical Foundation, Ruby Hall Clinic.

Mercedes-Benz India partners in setting up an oxygen plant at Seth Tarachand Hospital in Pune

Mercedes-Benz India together with Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) has set up an oxygen plant that will support at least 200 beds at the Seth Tarachand Hospital. The facility, with a capacity of 280 liters/minute, will also support the future expansion of the hospital and provide surplus oxygen to other hospitals through cylinders. The plant was officially handed over to the hospital at a function held recently. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Mercedes-Benz MD and CEO Martin Schwenk were present.