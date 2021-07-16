Pune headed for another week without proper monsoon rain

The rainfall signs for Maharashtra, too, don't seem to be good for another week at least. (Representational image)

One-and-a-half months into the season, monsoon rains appear to be largely eluding Pune as the city still waits for a good spell this season.

In the first fortnight of July, the city has recorded rainfall as low as 21mm. The city’s rainfall in June was 152mm, which was just about normal for the onset period.

The city’s seasonal rainfall, which began with a 5 per cent deficit in July, has now climbed to over 23 per cent. With no signs of continuous and good spells, this deficit would only grow in the days ahead. At present, Pune district’s rainfall is just 5 per cent above normal.

The rainfall signs for Maharashtra, too, don’t seem to be good for another week at least.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, in its latest forecast, said the monsoon trough will be briefly shifting northwards, which means rainfall activity over Maharashtra will once again lose steam. As per numerical models, the monsoon trough will shift northwards from July 17 and stay there till July 20.

“During this period, rainfall will remain largely concentrated over Punjab, Haryana, north Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rainfall will be realised over Konkan and Goa while the rest of Maharashtra will not experience any significant activity,” said an IMD official.

All hopes for some enhanced rainfall now lie on the low-pressure system likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal, off Odisha coast, around July 21.

“After July 21, the monsoon trough will once again move southwards and after the formation of a fresh low-pressure system, rainfall will improve over central India and parts of Maharashtra,” said another official.

Except Madhya Maharashtra, all remaining meteorological subdivisions of Maharashtra have benefited from rainfall in some form or the other. Due to medium-strong westerly winds, Konkan and Goa have also been receiving good rainfall, especially since July 10. Even in mid-July, thunderstorms are regular over Marathwada and Vidarbha, where only Gondia district is presently short of normal rainfall.

From June 1 to July 15, Maharashtra has recorded 416 mm or 15 per cent surplus rain.