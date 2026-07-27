Pune mass transit route construction to be completed by 2028: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a meeting of the high-powered committee, constituted for the planning, financial management, implementation and monitoring of major urban transport projects, in Pune on Monday. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo)

With plans to expedite mega road infrastructure projects in Pune, the Maharashtra government on Monday planned to complete the High Capacity Mass Rapid Transit (HCMTR) project by 2028, acquire land for the Pune Internal Ring Road through cash compensation and construct three tunnels in the city.

Three projects – HCMTR, the Pune Internal Ring Road and a tunnel network – will be implemented to reduce traffic congestion in Pune city and its surroundings.

A meeting of a high-level committee formed under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the planning, financial management, implementation and monitoring of major urban transport projects in Pune was held in Mumbai.