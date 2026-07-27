Pune mass transit route construction to be completed by 2028: CM Fadnavis

Three projects - HCMTR, the Pune Internal Ring Road and a tunnel network - will be implemented to reduce traffic congestion in Pune city and its surroundings.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneJul 27, 2026 10:51 PM IST
Pune, Jul 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a meeting of the high-powered committee, constituted for the planning, financial management, implementation and monitoring of major urban transport projects, in Pune on Monday. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo)Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a meeting of the high-powered committee, constituted for the planning, financial management, implementation and monitoring of major urban transport projects, in Pune on Monday. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo)
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With plans to expedite mega road infrastructure projects in Pune, the Maharashtra government on Monday planned to complete the High Capacity Mass Rapid Transit (HCMTR) project by 2028, acquire land for the Pune Internal Ring Road through cash compensation and construct three tunnels in the city.

Three projects – HCMTR, the Pune Internal Ring Road and a tunnel network – will be implemented to reduce traffic congestion in Pune city and its surroundings.

A meeting of a high-level committee formed under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the planning, financial management, implementation and monitoring of major urban transport projects in Pune was held in Mumbai.

Also Read | How India’s cities put private vehicles in front, pushing public transport to the back

Fadnavis said the elevated HCMTR is a transformative infrastructure project and that it and the tunnel projects will play an important role in making Pune city more efficient, transport-friendly and economically viable.

“The HCMTR project will be useful in reducing traffic congestion in Pune city. This 43.60 km project will reduce traffic congestion by 25 to 30 per cent. This will connect all metro lines and increase the transport capacity of the road. Therefore, the work of the HCMTR project should be started early and completed by 2028,” Fadnavis said, directing the administration to prepare a financial model for the project.

The Inner Ring Road project, being implemented by PMRDA, is 83.12 km long and passes through 44 villages. The work of the ring road will be implemented in five phases. Fadnavis said the administrative process should be completed in the next six months while suggesting to complete the land acquisition process for the ring road.

To reduce traffic in Pune city, tunnels will be constructed at three places under the Patal Lok project. These are proposed to be from Bhosari to Undri (via New Airport), which will be 36 km long and include an elevated 10 km road, Ramnadi-Bhugaon to Rajaram Pool will be 8 km long and Taljai Tekdi to Padmavati-Hingne will be a 1.65-km long tunnel.

Features of HCMTR

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· A six-lane elevated road with a length of approximately 36 km

· Will pass through the central urban area of Pune city

· Expected cost of the project:

Construction: Rs 9,000 crore

land acquisition: Rs 3,000 crore

· Will be integrated with public transport

· Packages in HCMTR:

Bopodi to Sinhagad Road – 10.5 km

Sinhagad Road to Solapur Road – 13.2 km

Solapur Road to Airport Chowk – 10.21 km

Airport Chowk to Bopodi – 9.17 km

Ring Road features

· Total project cost: Rs 25,159.88 cr

· Project phases

– Phase 1:

– Solu Interchange to Vadgaon Shinde – 4.7 km

– Lohegaon to Wagholi – 7.56 km

· Phase 2 – Wagholi to Kadamwak Vasti – 9.36 km

· Stage 3 – Kadamwak Vasti to Jambhulwadi – 21.48 km

· Stage 4 – Jambhulwadi to Bhugaon – 14.21 km

· Stage 5 – Bhugaon to Parandwadi – 25.8 km

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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