Pune: Harvard professor conducts workshop for city teachers

Recently, The Academy School (TAS), Pune, held a workshop at its campus on bringing out the best in students while teaching. In this workshop, Doris Sommer, Professor of Cultural Agent Initiative (CAI) at Harvard University, guided teachers on how to make students feel that education is not only about learning but making it a joyful journey throughout their lives.

Sommer also emphasised that teachers should use a new arts-based training programme called Pre-Texts. She said Pre-Texts’s aim is to employ reading and critical thinking skills by making art-based challenging texts. Pre-Texts facilitates noted remarkable learning outcomes, unique ways of evaluating students, as well as time-saving strategies for preparing lessons and reaching objectives.

Saroj M Raman, Principal, TAS, on this occasion said, “Professor Doris, through her interaction session, demonstrated the nuances and the exact form of Pre-Texts, which serves as a compelling pedagogical tool in inculcating democratic governance paradigms within the class, promotes student’s voice, and creates avenues for an art-driven journey of learning. Being a versatile tool, Pre-Texts can promote sustenance and preservation of various forms of arts and that in itself is very powerful.”