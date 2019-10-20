Pune: Harsh Vardhan honours three National Institute of Virology scientists

THREE SCIENTISTS from the National Institute of Virology in Pune were recognised for their pioneering work. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan awarded Dr Pragya Yadav, Dr Sarah Cherian and Dr K Alagarasu at a function held in New Delhi recently.

Advertising

The Dr J B Srivastav Oration Award for 2017 was presented to Dr Cherian, ICMR-NIV, Pune, for the research work titled ‘Evolutionary insights into viral epidemic transmissions and disease pathogenesis’.

Dr Cherian has worked towards understanding the evolutionary dynamics of viruses of public health importance, including influenza and dengue, through molecular clock and phylogeography studies. She has also significantly contributed in the area of structural modelling of viral proteins and analyses of virus host interactions in disease pathogenesis.

Dr Yadav, Scientist-E, biosafety level-4 laboratory, ICMR-NIV, was presented with the Maj Gen Saheb Singh Sokhey award for her research contribution in understanding the causation of outbreaks of highly infectious and pathogenic viral infections, such as Crimean Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), leading to improvising national public health surveillance policy for interventions and management.

The Professor B K Aikat Oration Award was awarded for 2018 to Dr Alagarasu, Scientist-D, ‘Dengue/chikungunya group: A study from western India’.