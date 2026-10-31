Pune goes spooky: Halloween turns nightlife into themed ‘influencer’ affairs

Written by Bhagyashri Prajapati

From club nights to 400-capacity house parties, organisers and influencers say dress-up evenings are pulling in a young crowd tired of the regular club routine. Fake blood, face paint and cobweb decor are taking over the city’s nightlife this weekend as clubs, organisers and private hosts roll out a packed Halloween calendar.

Halloween falls on October 31, the eve of All Hallows’ Day in the Christian calendar. Its roots lie in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people believed the boundary between the living and the dead grew thin as the harvest ended. Communities lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off spirits. The festival travelled to North America with European immigrants and grew into the celebration known for costumes, carved pumpkins, trick-or-treating and spooky decor. In India, it carries no religious significance and has been adopted largely by young urban audiences as a party occasion.

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A calendar full of events

Yashica, a 21-year-old event manager and influencer, said she was heading to an event at The Ninth on Friday, with Vampire Nights at Kikki and a party at Vault lined up for Saturday.

“It is basically dressing up and partying,” she said, describing it as a themed night for Gen Z. Having started influencing in January, she said the appeal lies in the effort involved. “Regular clubbing can get boring. Here, you plan your outfit and everybody around you is dressed up.”

She said the format benefits everyone. Influencers get content, clubs get recognition, and guests get photo booths and decor. Club PR teams earn on every entry they bring in, while ticketing, food, drinks, table bookings and popular DJs add to revenue. Theme nights also draw people who do not usually go clubbing, she said.

The house party circuit

Mustafa, a 25-year-old organiser with about five and a half years in the business, handles weddings, birthdays and corporate events alongside club and house parties. This is his third year organising Halloween events in Pune. His upcoming house party is planned at a new property in Viman Nagar, near Symbiosis college, with room for around 400 guests, 200 upstairs and 200 downstairs. It begins around 8 pm, with guests arriving by 9:30 or 10 pm.

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Pune’s crowd, Mustafa said, leans towards techno and Bollywood, and Halloween alone cannot carry the calendar. “Halloween is okay for one day,” he said, adding that organisers must keep offering something new. His biggest hit was a “fake wedding” party with a baraat, dhol and bride and groom entry. “The response was very good,” he said.

Club nights and community parties

Siddhant, who runs a start-up events team, said Halloween events fall into three categories: club events, house parties and private gatherings. His team hosted a community party this year that drew over 100 people. Guests were encouraged to dress up, though costumes were left to individual choice.

Events serving alcohol are strictly for those aged 21 and above, and clubs check IDs at the door, he said. Pricing depends on the event. Exclusive parties charge more, while larger gatherings keep tickets low. As an illustration, he cited a Rs 650 ticket, with walk-in entry at around Rs 800 once an event is full.

A young, dressed-up crowd

All three interviewees pointed to the same audience: Gen Z and young professionals. With events spread across clubs, private venues and living rooms, Pune’s Halloween season looks set to grow, powered by social media content, PR-driven guest lists and an appetite for something different from the usual night out.