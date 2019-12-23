Pune: Hadapsar railway station overhaul to be completed by March 2020

The project was sanctioned in 2016-17. (File) The project was sanctioned in 2016-17. (File)

The redevelopment work of Hadapsar railway station to turn it into a terminal will be completed by March 2020. Once completed, the Hadapsar terminus will take the load off Pune railway station to some extent, hosting trains that arrive at or depart towards Daund from Pune.

The project was sanctioned in 2016-17 with an estimated budget of Rs 24 crore. Due to delays owing to various reasons, the cost has now escalated to Rs 34.71 crore. Until May 2019, only Rs 8.17 crore was spent by Central Railway on the project.

Divisional Railway Manager, Pune, Renu Sharma, however, said there was no fund crunch and legal issues related to land had slowed down the work. “The work on ‘Downline’ has been completed. The work on platform too is complete and canopy work is presently on. Earthwork for laying of track is also in progress and foundation work on overhead electricity (OHE) too is going on. The work on relay room and panel room is over. Considering all this, the work should be finished by March 2020,” she said.

Sharma said the delay was on account of a legal dispute with the landowner who had gone to a city court, and that affected the work. “Although the case is on, the court has allowed us to continue the work. We have enough funds and the work will be completed at the earliest,” she said.

Officials said once the terminus is operational, at least five-six pairs of trains will be able to operate from Hadapsar. Instead of coming to Pune station, they will originate and depart from Hadapsar.

The redevelopment work involves extension of a ‘Down platform’ and an ‘Up island platform’, converting an existing ‘Up’ goods line to ‘Up/Down’ common passenger line, laying of an additional goods line, construction of new station building, provision for circulating area and parking and passenger amenities.

The terminus will also improve punctuality of trains — including those departing from Pune railway station — by decongesting operations and providing more flexibility in operations.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App