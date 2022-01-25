Pune: Hadapsar lounge raided for serving hookah

January 25, 2022 3:02:24 pm
The Pune City police on Sunday night raided a lounge in Hadapsar area for illegally serving hookah to its customers. The police have booked two persons running the establishment and have initiated criminal proceedings against 14 customers who were caught smoking hookah at the time of the raid.
A press release issued by the police read, “An offence has been registered against Jaydeep Pawar (28) and Amol Shelar (29), both residents of Fursingi, under the provisions of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act.”
The police also seized a number of hookah pots and smoking pipes, among others, during the raid.
The state banned hookah bars in 2018.
