In two hours, two 19-year-old close friends die by suicide in Pune’s Hadapsar

Two 19-year-old girls, who were close friends of each other, allegedly died by suicide within a two-hour period on Tuesday evening in Pune’s Hadapsar area, police officials said.

The police identified the deceased as Sanika Harishchandra Bhagwat (19) and Akansha Audumbar Gaikwad (19), both residents of Shewalewadi area of Hadapsar.

“In the first case of suspected suicide, Sanika Bhagwat was found dead at her home around 6.30 pm. When the police team was at Bhagwat’s house conducting an initial probe, Akanksha Gaikwad had reached there and was in a state of shock,” Senior Inspector Arvind Gokule said.

When Bhagwat’s body was taken out of the house and into the ambulance, Gaikwad went to the terrace of the fifth floor of a building and allegedly died by suicide, Gokule added. “Initial probe suggests that the two girls were close friends of each other from their childhood days,” he said.

Both were students of local colleges and lived close to each other. “We do not know the exact cause why Sanika and Akansha took the extreme step. We will be speaking to the family members soon,” the senior inspector said.