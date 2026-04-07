‘No one goes hungry’: Pune gurudwaras become lifeline for students amid LPG crisis

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar in Camp, Pune, has extended its langar facilities to support outstation students facing disruptions in meals due to the LPG crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the gurudwara delivered free langar to those in need across the city. Now, with restaurants, messes, dining halls, and canteens shuttered, students far from home are hit hardest, struggling for daily meals.

Many SPPU students and other competitive exam students are coming to the gurudwara for meals because tiffin and mess rates are high, and the university has reduced its menu.

According to a circular issued by Guru Nanak Darbar, the free langar is open to students. Meals are being served daily at the gurudwara premises, with lunch available from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and dinner from 8.30 pm to 10 pm.

Sarang Kale, a student who came for langar at Guru Nanak Darbar, said, “Due to increasing LPG prices, the cost of food has risen sharply, making it hard for students from poor families to manage daily expenses. Once affordable meals are now out of reach for many. In such situations, the gurudwara langar plays a crucial role by providing free and respectful meals to everyone. I urge the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to supply LPG cylinders regularly to support these services so they can continue helping students in need.”

Akash Kambale, an SPPU University student, said, “As a student at SPPU, I often visit the gurudwara in Khadki for langar. With rising LPG prices, even basic mess food has become expensive, and not everyone can afford it daily. For many of us, the langar is more than just a meal; it is support during difficult times. I truly believe such services should continue, and authorities should step in to support gurudwaras serving students like us.”

Story continues below this ad

Mess and tiffin prices rise

“LPG shortage has hiked mess prices; tiffins jumped from Rs 50 to Rs 70. Not everyone can afford it. Sometimes I go for langar at Camp or Khadki with friends as it is far from my college, but even travel costs affect us,” said Vishal Nikam, a student from the Film and Television Institute.

Colonel Siddhu Singh, manager of the gurudwara, said, “We will provide langar service to all outstation students. As long as this LPG crisis continues, we will ensure that no student suffers or goes hungry. We stand committed to supporting them until normalcy returns.”

Maninder Singh Bindra, president of Aundh gurudwara, said, “There is a severe shortage of gas cylinders here, yet we are somehow managing to run the langar for students. We have reduced the menu, but we still want to help the students. Commercial gas is not available.”

“On Sundays, 400-500 people come, and 100-150 during the day. There is no shortage of ration; we can arrange it for the students, but there is a huge problem with gas cylinders. We are also submitting a written application to the PMC to provide cylinders; we are ready to pay any amount. There are no other options for students. We have never faced such a situation before. This is my humble request to the PMC to intervene in this serious issue.”

Vaishnavi Gujar is an intern with The Indian Express.