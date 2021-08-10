scorecardresearch
Pune: Gun stolen from ex-Army soldier’s home in Bopkhel

An FIR was registered after Shinde’s brother, who lives nearby, saw the broken door locks and reported the incident to the police.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 10, 2021 11:02:19 am
Pune news, Gun stolen from ex-servicemen's home, Bhopkel, Pune latest news, Pune news updateThe burglary was reported on the intervening night of August 6 and 7 when Shinde and his family members were in their hometown. (Representational)

A single barrel gun and five live rounds among other things were stolen from the house of a retired Army soldier in the Bopkhel area of Pimpri Chinchwad. An FIR in the case has been registered by Shivaji Gangaram Shinde (56), a resident of Bopkhel, who is an Army ex-serviceman.

The burglary was reported on the intervening night of August 6 and 7 when Shinde and his family members were in their hometown.

Police officials said that the alleged burglars entered the house by breaking the locks on the main gate and doors of the house and later broke the lock of the cupboard in the bedroom. The burglars stole a single barrel gun, five live rounds, over 300 grams of gold and silver ornaments, some cash and a watch, totaling more than Rs 7 lakh.

Assistant inspector Ajitkumar Khatal, who is investigating the case, said, “We have launched a probe and our team is working some clues available.”

