Persistent rain pushes up vegetable prices in Pune; fruit rates largely steady

Pune city experienced heavy rainfall throughout the day, causing the water level in the Mutha Riverbed to rise. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Persistent rain over the past few days has pushed up wholesale vegetable prices in Pune by as much as 30 per cent, while fruit prices have largely remained stable or eased, traders at Gultekdi wholesale market said.

“Prices of several vegetables have increased by around 30 per cent because of continuous rain,” said Sarang Tapkir, a vegetable trader and owner of the Dnyaneshwar Babasaheb Tapkir firm at Gultekdi Market.

Leafy vegetables have been among the worst affected. According to Tapkir, wholesale prices of dill have risen to Rs 30-35 a bunch, coriander to Rs 40-45, fenugreek to Rs 30-40 and spinach to Rs 35-40, each up by Rs 10-15 from last week.