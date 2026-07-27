Persistent rain pushes up vegetable prices in Pune; fruit rates largely steady

3 min readPuneJul 27, 2026 07:43 PM IST
Persistent rain over the past few days has pushed up wholesale vegetable prices in Pune by as much as 30 per cent, while fruit prices have largely remained stable or eased, traders at Gultekdi wholesale market said.
“Prices of several vegetables have increased by around 30 per cent because of continuous rain,” said Sarang Tapkir, a vegetable trader and owner of the Dnyaneshwar Babasaheb Tapkir firm at Gultekdi Market.
Leafy vegetables have been among the worst affected. According to Tapkir, wholesale prices of dill have risen to Rs 30-35 a bunch, coriander to Rs 40-45, fenugreek to Rs 30-40 and spinach to Rs 35-40, each up by Rs 10-15 from last week.
Other vegetables have also registered sharp increases. French beans are now selling at Rs 120-130 per kg, up from Rs 80-90; bottle gourd has risen from Rs 30 to Rs 50-55 per kg; and broad beans have increased from Rs 100 to Rs 130 per kg. Ivy gourd prices have nearly doubled from Rs 30 to Rs 55 per kg, while cucumber has gone up from Rs 10-12 to Rs 15-20 per kg. Green chillies now cost Rs 65 per kg against Rs 50 last week, and sweet potato has climbed to Rs 70-75 per kg.
Tapkir said most of these vegetables are sourced from Nashik, where heavy rainfall has disrupted harvesting and transport. Waterlogged roads and traffic disruptions have affected supplies reaching Pune, leading to higher prices.
Fruit traders, however, said wholesale prices have largely remained steady or declined.
“Wholesale fruit prices have mostly eased,” said Yuvraj Kachi, a trader at the market. He attributed the trend to rain affecting harvesting and transportation. “With arrivals lower and procurement by traders limited, prices have dipped slightly instead of rising,” he said.
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Pomegranate prices have seen the sharpest decline. “Wholesale rates have fallen from Rs 250-300 per kg to Rs 120-150 per kg, depending on size and quality,” Kachi said.
He added that daily arrivals have dropped from around 5,000 trays last week to nearly 2,000 trays. Traders typically dispatch pomegranates to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and other states, but rain-related disruptions have affected transportation.
Explaining the price fluctuations, trader Suyog Zende said many farmers suspend harvesting during heavy rain as excess moisture reduces shelf life and increases the risk of damage during transport.
“Produce harvested during the rains often reaches markets wet and partially damaged, forcing farmers to sell at lower prices. Many therefore postpone harvesting, resulting in a temporary supply shortage that pushes up prices when fresh stock arrives,” he said.
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Not all fruits have been affected alike. Wholesale prices of papaya and pineapple have remained largely stable despite the weather, said trader Ajit Ghule, adding that demand for both fruits continues to be steady.