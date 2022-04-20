Pune: CBI arrests central GST superintendent in Baramati for bribery

The Pune unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Central GST (Goods and Services Tax) superintendent from the Baramati area Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

A case was registered against the GST superintendent, identified as Kuldeepak Sharma, following a complaint from a labour supply contractor. He alleged that on March 23, he received a letter from the superintendent pertaining to alleged non-payment of GST for the year 2016-17, said CBI officials. The superintendent allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for not sending an adverse report to the CGST commissionerate in Pune. The complainant was subsequently called to the CGST office in Baramati where the superintendent brought down the demand to Rs 10,000, he alleged.

Based on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. On the same day, the agency conducted searches at the office and residential premises of the accused at Baramati which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and other items, the CBI said.

The arrested accused was produced before the court of special judge for CBI cases in Pune Wednesday.