Pune: GRP’s Damini team ‘rescues nine runaway children’ from Pune railway station

“The children have been handed over to their parents after proper verification. They are residents of Kolhapur, Goa, Raigad, Pune, Shahbad,” Suresh said. “The children have been handed over to their parents after proper verification. They are residents of Kolhapur, Goa, Raigad, Pune, Shahbad,” Suresh said.

The Damini Squad of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Pune railway station claimed to have rescued as many as nine “runaway” children between the ages of 12 and 16, who had landed at the railway station, and returned them to their parents.

The GRP were assisted by Sarthi, an NGO. “Most of the children found at the station are from outside Pune. The NGO and its staff spotted them at the station as their movements appeared suspicious. The Sarthi Squad of the GRP works with the NGO. After coming to Pune, many do not know where to go and what to do,” said GRP Senior Inspector Suresh Singh Goud.

He added, “The children have been handed over to their parents after proper verification. They are residents of Kolhapur, Goa, Raigad, Pune, Shahbad.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App