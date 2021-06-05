8 cops from GRP’s Pune unit suspended over ‘irregularities’ in drug haul case

In the third week of December last year, the Pune unit of the GRP had arrested two persons from Himachal Pradesh and seized from them 34 kg of charas worth over Rs one crore. (Representational)

Eight personnel of the Pune unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been suspended over alleged irregularities into the investigation of a major drug haul case. Those suspended include an officer of the rank of senior police inspector and seven from the constabulary, confirmed a senior GRP officer.

In the third week of December last year, the Pune unit of the GRP had arrested two persons from Himachal Pradesh and seized from them 34 kg of charas worth over Rs one crore, which was slated to be sold for peddling in places like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa and Pune.

Police had identified the two accused as Lalitkumar Dayanand Sharma (49), a businessman and Kaulsingh Rupsingh (40), a driver, both residents of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Considering the multi-state links of the case, the then director general of police of Maharashtra had transferred the case to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad for further investigation.

ATS teams questioned the accused and visited Himachal Pradesh for investigation. They also found alleged irregularities in the preliminary investigation done by the GRP in this case. Based on these findings, eight personnel of the Pune unit of GRP have been suspended.

