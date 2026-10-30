Maharashtra to seek Rs 5,000 crore to establish ‘Pune Growth Hub’

In order to accelerate economic progress, the Maharashtra government would be seeking Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre for establishing Pune Growth Hub, officials said. A draft development plan will be submitted in November, they added.

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar said, “The master plan of Pune Growth Hub will be submitted to the union government by the end of November; A demand would also be placed for funds of Rs 5,000 crores in the first phase.”

Pawar also reviewed the development plan of the ‘Pune Growth Hub’ initiative, which is being implemented with the aim of making Pune a world-class economic hub by providing comprehensive development to the Pune Metropolitan Region.