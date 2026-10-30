Maharashtra to seek Rs 5,000 crore to establish ‘Pune Growth Hub’

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in ... Read More
In order to accelerate economic progress, the Maharashtra government would be seeking Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre for establishing Pune Growth Hub, officials said. A draft development plan will be submitted in November, they added.
Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar said, “The master plan of Pune Growth Hub will be submitted to the union government by the end of November; A demand would also be placed for funds of Rs 5,000 crores in the first phase.”
Pawar also reviewed the development plan of the ‘Pune Growth Hub’ initiative, which is being implemented with the aim of making Pune a world-class economic hub by providing comprehensive development to the Pune Metropolitan Region.
She held a meeting to review the progress of Pune Growth Hub with the Chairman of the Sixth State Finance Commission Nitin Karir, Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugle, Managing Director of Mahametro Shravan Hardikar, Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary, District Collector Jitendra Dudi and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Gajanan Patil.
On the initiative of NITI Aayog, the Growth Hub initiative is being implemented in cities including Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, and Pune. For this, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Maharashtra Government, NITI Aayog and Pune International Centre in August last year.
This plan is being prepared by considering the development opportunities in various sectors such as industrial, information technology, automobile industry, education, aviation, health, agriculture and research in the Pune Metropolitan Region.