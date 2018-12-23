Pune groups plan to make Christmas memorable for street children

‘Colours of Life’, headed by Namrata Jain, has organised a small event for the slum kids this Christmas. (Representational)

This Christmas, various civilian groups in the city have come together to share Yuletide spirit with slum kids. ‘Colours of Life’, headed by Namrata Jain, has organised a small event for the slum kids this Christmas, wherein apart from distributing sweets, food items, goodie bags and gifts, the group will also put up a show for the under-privileged children.

“Instead of roaming around on the streets and distributing gifts, we wanted them to come and see where we live and spend time with us. Usually, the slum kids are not allowed inside the society. For the first time, they will be allowed inside to see where we live, how we live… The move is to inspire them to work hard and achieve a better life for themselves. This is the concept that I had in mind when I was planning for the event,” said Jain, a resident of Concord Proxima, in Baner, where the event will be organised.

She added: “We insist people to buy and distribute the gifts themselves as we do not deal in cash. For Christmas, we have decided to organise a dance programme, balloon games, performances by children and other interesting plans. Children right from three or four years old to older ones are invited. We will distribute pastry, samosas and cupcakes…”

Saksham Foundation, an NGO, which is run by young volunteers from a city college, has also planned to make this holiday season special for the street children. Karan Parad, a member of the organisation said: “On the evening of December 25 in MG Road and Camp area, we will distribute food among the street children. Since it is a happy occasion, we do not want anyone to return empty-handed so we will have extra chocolates. Last year, we did something similar, but this time we wanted it to be on a larger scale. We have got new sponsors and volunteers as well as two men dressed as Santa. We are also thinking about bringing speakers to talk about general awareness and people singing Christmas carols.”