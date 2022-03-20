Pune: Grandfather arrested, brother detained for sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl; search on for father, uncle

The Pune city police probing a case of alleged rape and sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl by four of her family members have arrested her grandfather and detained her minor brother, said a police officer. Teams have been dispatched for the arrest of her father and uncle, the officer added.

A first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered based on a complaint filed by a counsellor at the school to whom the girl had opened up recently. Officials investigating the case said that the girl had spoken about the sexual abuse from 2017 by four of her family members on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the school on the concept of “good touch – bad touch”.

The FIR in the case says that the girl was raped by her father several times in 2017 when they were in Bihar and by her brother in 2020 when they moved to Pune. The complaint also says that the girl’s grandfather and an uncle also sexually abused her several times in 2021.

The police said that the girl’s 56-year-old grandfather was placed under arrest in Pune in the early hours of Sunday and her minor brother, 14 years old according to the family, was placed under detention.

An officer investigating the case said: “We have dispatched teams for the arrest of father and uncle who are in two different locations. We hope to arrest them soon.”