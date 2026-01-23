Pune Grand Tour: Why cyclists are lining up for a ‘nose job’ before every race

Nasal strips have spread to other sports, but their predominance amongst road cyclists is pretty high. (Express photo)

Riders at the Pune Grand Tour have a face-care routine—though it’s not powdering their noses. Right before they step out of their tents, riders get busy with slathering or spraying sunscreen on their arms. And looking into their mobile phone mirrors to locate the exact spot on the nose bridge to tape on a nasal strip.

Enzo Fuentes of Pro Cycling Team says getting onto a professional cycling set-up solved two of his issues: breathing correctly when cycling and disturbed sleep. His teammates from Andorra joke that he sought out the strips because they informed him he snored. But the rider says it is essentially to clear nasal pathways and regulate breathing.