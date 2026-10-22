Will the Pune Grand Tour give a new lease of life to cycle tracks in city?

Pune was once known as the “city of bicycles.” Now, with the city hosting the international cycle race, the Pune Grand Tour, since 2026, it is finally set to get 75 km of safe cycle tracks for its citizens to promote cycling.

It is not the first attempt. Ten years ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started developing dedicated cycle tracks along the Bus Rapid Transit Route (BRTS). But after spending huge amounts, it failed to connect and maintain the tracks, so most are now dilapidated or encroached upon.

The PMC is now planning dedicated and safe cycle tracks with long connectivity. Initially, it plans to build 75 kilometres of continuous and safe cycle paths in the city, and in the next phase, to expand this network to about 136 kilometres.