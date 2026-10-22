Will the Pune Grand Tour give a new lease of life to cycle tracks in city?

Pune PMC plans 75 km of continuous, safe cycle tracks, with the network eventually expanding to 136 km amid renewed focus on cycling infrastructure.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
4 min readPuneOct 22, 2026 08:56 PM IST
Last Pune Grand Tour Started from the Ladies Club in Camp at 12:30 pm and finished along Sinhagad Road at Nanded City. (Express Archive Photo by Arul Horizon)Last Pune Grand Tour Started from the Ladies Club in Camp at 12:30 pm and finished along Sinhagad Road at Nanded City. (Express Archive Photo by Arul Horizon)
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Pune was once known as the “city of bicycles.” Now, with the city hosting the international cycle race, the Pune Grand Tour, since 2026, it is finally set to get 75 km of safe cycle tracks for its citizens to promote cycling.

It is not the first attempt. Ten years ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) started developing dedicated cycle tracks along the Bus Rapid Transit Route (BRTS). But after spending huge amounts, it failed to connect and maintain the tracks, so most are now dilapidated or encroached upon.

The PMC is now planning dedicated and safe cycle tracks with long connectivity. Initially, it plans to build 75 kilometres of continuous and safe cycle paths in the city, and in the next phase, to expand this network to about 136 kilometres.

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Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the PMC had built cycle tracks in various parts of the city by spending a few crores. “However, due to encroachments on these roads, unruly traffic, lack of maintenance, and damage caused in the widening of roads and footpaths, most of the cycle tracks are not usable,” he said.

Ram recently held a meeting on building new cycle tracks in the city. He ordered the road department to complete the incomplete connections and rectify the errors after examining the current condition of the cycle paths. The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) has prepared a plan for the proposed 75-km cycle paths. The issues of poor connectivity in the existing routes, lack of infrastructure and necessary measures for the safety of cyclists were discussed, the commissioner said.

The ‘Pune Cycle Plan’ and the ‘Comprehensive Cycle Master Plan’, which had provisions for cycle tracks as part of the promotion of non-motorised transport, were approved in the past. Accordingly, cycle tracks were built on various roads, but the administration was not successful in connecting them to each other, making them unsafe for cyclists. In many places, vehicle parking, encroachment by hawkers and other obstacles arose on cycle paths. In some places, the tracks were removed during road widening, while their existence was erased by footpath work. As a result, despite having separate cycle paths, cyclists are forced to travel on the main road with a heavy heart.

In the backdrop of the Pune Grand Tour 2027, the development of roads and cycle paths in the city is being accelerated. While preparations are being made for organising international cycle competitions, Pune residents have not got safe and continuous cycle paths for daily travel.

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According to the study done by city-based NGO Parisar last year, 11 percent of cycle tracks are in good condition, 61 percent indicate moderate quality and 28 per cent are in poor state. Parisar recommended developing continuous stretches of cycle tracks, Improving signage, visibility, and consistent road markings. Begin with painted cycle lanes and protective edge treatments, later upgrading to fully segregated tracks.

Also Read | Pune Grand Tour: How a lapsed ‘cycle city’ clinched India’s biggest international cycling race

“The municipal commissioner has promised to redevelop the cycle tracks. This will help bring the promotion of bicycle use into focus once again. Parisar has given a detailed audit report on cycle tracks to PMC so they should first fix the 35 km of existing cycle tracks with small changes,” said Ranjit Gadgil of Parisar.

He said the PMC should also develop the missing links of cycle tracks in the city to provide a long continuous path for cyclists.

Gadgil said the PMC should focus on first improving the cycle track infrastructure and then address the encroachment issue, adding that this will encourage citizens to use cycles.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

 

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