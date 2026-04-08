Pune Grand Tour season 2 to be held from January 26-31 next year

The first stage of the competition has been designated to run from International Convention Center in Mulshi-Pradhikaran area to Hinjewadi. (Express file photo)

After successfully hosting season one of Pune Grand Tour this year, the Pune administration is all set to hold the second season of the global competition from January 26 to 31 next year. The aim will also be to highlight the historical, religious, and natural heritage of the district through the route.

“Significant changes have been incorporated into planning season two of the Pune Grand tour, with a specific objective of minimising any impact on daily lives of citizens and allowing them to enjoy the competition to the fullest,” said Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

The competition will be held through Sinhagad region, the historical belt of Junnar-Rajgurunagar, as well as the scenic ghats of Lonavala and Khandala, he said.