Pune Grand Tour season 2 to be held from January 26-31 next year

The competition will be held through Sinhagad region, the historical belt of Junnar-Rajgurunagar, as well as the scenic ghats of Lonavala and Khandala, he said.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneApr 8, 2026 09:03 PM IST
pune, pune grand tour,The first stage of the competition has been designated to run from International Convention Center in Mulshi-Pradhikaran area to Hinjewadi. (Express file photo)
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After successfully hosting season one of Pune Grand Tour this year, the Pune administration is all set to hold the second season of the global competition from January 26 to 31 next year. The aim will also be to highlight the historical, religious, and natural heritage of the district through the route.

“Significant changes have been incorporated into planning season two of the Pune Grand tour, with a specific objective of minimising any impact on daily lives of citizens and allowing them to enjoy the competition to the fullest,” said Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

The competition will be held through Sinhagad region, the historical belt of Junnar-Rajgurunagar, as well as the scenic ghats of Lonavala and Khandala, he said.

The first stage of the competition has been designated to run from International Convention Center in Mulshi-Pradhikaran area to Hinjewadi, Dudi said adding that this route offers a unique opportunity to experience a beautiful confluence of the modern IT hub and the scenic natural landscapes of Mulshi.

It will then be held from Baramati to Saswad, Junnar to Rajgurunagar, Alandi to Lonavala, Lonavala to Hinjewadi and PCMC to Balgandharva Rangmandir in PMC.

The preliminary meeting for organising the event was held on Wednesday to plan road infrastructure, traffic management, and finalising the competition’s route.

The opening and closing stages of the competition have been scheduled on public holidays to ensure that Pune residents face no inconvenience, he said.

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The administration aims to make the upcoming Pune Grand Tour 2027 more grand, well-organised and successful than the last one. The Collector expressed confidence that the event will transcend from being merely a sporting activity to a significant initiative that boosts tourism, sports and economic development in Pune District.

The stages of the competition have been finalized as follows:

Stage 1 (Mulshi to Hinjewadi) – January 26, 2027 (Tuesday)

Stage 2 (Baramati to Saswad) – January 27, 2027 (Wednesday)

Stage 3 (Junnar to Rajgurunagar) – January 28, 2027 (Thursday)

Stage 4 (Alandi to Lonavala/Khandala) – Date: January 29, 2027 (Friday)

Fifth Stage (Lonavala/Khandala to Hinjewadi) – January 30, 2027 (Saturday)

Sixth and Final Stage (PCMC to Balgandharva Rangmandir) – January 31, 2027 (Sunday)

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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