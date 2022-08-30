Pune: Govt school teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of girl students

The Pune rural police arrested Tuesday a 54-year-old male teacher of a government school in the district on charges of sexual abuse and molestation of at least eight girl students over the last three months.

A first information report (FIR) in the case was registered at a police station in Pune district early Tuesday morning after the school authorities and parents of the Class 7 students approached them Monday.

Over the last few days, the students, aged 12-13, told their parents that the accused was inappropriately touching them in the classroom. The girls told the parents that he used to make them stand very close to him and touch them while talking to them.

The assistant inspector of the police station said: “At least eight girls have till now complained against the said teacher.”

The deputy superintendent of police said: “A police team and counsellors will soon speak to the students and authorities to find out whether there are any more girls — other than those who have approached us — who were sexually abused by the said teacher. He will be produced before a court today and his custodial remand will be sought for further probe.”