Pune: State govt’s decision to increase number of corporators puts a spanner in PCMC poll preparations, election officials to rework delimitation plan

The Maharashtra government’s decision to increase the number of corporators in civic bodies across the state has thrown a spanner in the works of the election department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The department was already working on a delimitation draft plan but will now have to start the whole process from scratch.

“After the latest decision of the state government, we will have to rework the delimitation draft plan,” Assistant Municipal Commissioner Balasaheb Khandekar, who heads the PCMC’s election department, said.

The state government on Wednesday decided to increase the strength of corporators by 17% in all civic bodies, keeping in view the rapid growth of population in urban areas.

Officials said the State Election Commission (SEC) in August had directed the municipal corporations to initiate the process of delimitation to implement the ‘One Ward, One Corporator’ system for 2022 civic polls. In the last elections held in 2017, the four-member panel system was in force, which meant four corporators got elected from one electoral panel.

Then the state cabinet approved the proposal for the formation of a three-member panel on September 23. This decision was taken despite the opposition from the Congress, which is a partner in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government. “We were working to implement the ‘One Ward, One Corporator’ system when the government suddenly decided to have a three-member ward,” a top PCMC official said. “And now when we were working on having a three-member ward, the government has increased the strength of the corporators,” the official added.

Conceding that they will have to rework the delimitation process, Khandekar said, “Although the government has announced a 17% increase in the strength of corporators, we have not received any formal directive in this regard. We will wait for an official letter from the government.”

BJP corporator Seema Savale said, “If the government keeps changing its decision, it will affect the delimitation exercise. The election office needs sufficient time to redraw the boundaries of the electoral panels. Otherwise, we may have a half-baked job like it happened last time.”

Savale added: “Some small area located in some other suburb should not be joined to an electoral panel. An electoral panel should be spread over a contiguous area. Otherwise, it defeats the purpose of the electoral panel and affects the development of the small area.”

Responding to Savale’s suggestion, Khandekar said that a team of 25 officials was drawing up the boundaries of the electoral panels. “We will ensure that there is continuity of a panel or a ward and a small area is not dumped on any particular panel,” he said.