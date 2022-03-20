Pune: Govt employee, friend allegedly threatened and robbed on Pashan Hill

A government employee and his female friend, who had gone for a walk on Pashan Hill in Pune, were reportedly robbed of Rs 76,000 on March 18. They have said that they were accosted by three persons who threatened to kill them and forced them to transfer the money through a digital platform.

In his complaint registered at Chatushrungi police station, the Pimpri resident said that the incident happened when he and his friend—both 25 years old—were sitting on a rock on the hill after completing their walk. According to the FIR registered on March 19, three people approached them at around 8.15 pm, threatened to kill them and demanded money. They also forced the man to make two digital transfers, of amounts Rs 40,000 and Rs 36,000, after which they fled from the spot.

Assistant Inspector Santosh Koli, who is investigating the case, said, “We are working on the various clues which are available. The complainant and his friend were asked to make the digital payment using a specific online payment platform.”

In December last year, a 34-year-old man and his 32-year-old female colleague, who had gone for a walk on Pashan Hill, were attacked with wooden sticks by three unidentified persons and robbed of their valuables, cell phones and cash. The incident took place around 6.45 pm on December 17 on the side of the Sus Road, which is a popular destination for morning and evening walkers.

In August last year, a 40-year-old photographer was robbed of his camera equipment, cell phone, jewellery and cash on the adjacent Baner Hill. Chatushrungi police had later arrested two persons.

In the past, multiple instances of similar nature have been reported from various hills, including Vetal Tekdi, Hanuman Tekdi, Taljai and Bhamburda Hill area of Pune, which are popular among morning and evening walks.