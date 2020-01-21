Pune: Govt cancels appointment of 49 private experts to school boards

The appointments were cancelled under the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Rules 1965. (Representational Image) The appointments were cancelled under the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Rules 1965. (Representational Image)

The state government has cancelled the appointment of 49 non-government (private) experts nominated on school boards at the divisional level.

Under the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Rules, 1965, the latest missive was issued which cancels these appointments, both at the state board as well as various divisional board levels.

Asked about the duties and powers that the board members have, an official at the Maharashtra state board said they are involved in exam-related work.

“The experts attend committee meetings, which are conducted to discuss decisions of the board, from conduct of examinations to rules, preparations and processes related to paper correction,” said the official.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App