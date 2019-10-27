Pune: Government Railway Police arrests drug smuggler, seizes Rs 22.74 lakh contraband

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a drug smuggler from Pune station and seized 7.6 kg charas worth Rs 22.74 lakh. The contraband, police said, was being smuggled into the city and was to be sold to youth.

Advertising

According to Pune GRP officials, during a routine patrol, a team of GRP found a person loitering around ‘Ghoda Siding Running Room’ at Pune station. When the police questioned, and subsequently detained him they found 7.6 kg charas on the man. They have identified the accused as Chamanlal Soni (34), a resident of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Police Inspector, GRP, Suresh Kumar Goud said the contraband was smuggled into Pune from northern areas of Himachal Pradesh.

“The arrested person is a habitual offender and we are interrogating him to know more about the entire supply chain. The contraband is manufactured in Kullu, Shimla and other areas of HP and is sent to Pune for sale in Pune and Mumbai,” Goud said.

GRP has obtained Soni’s custody till November 4. He was booked under several sections of Narcotics, Drugs and sychotropic Substances Act 1985.