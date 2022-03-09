Pune: Government hospital superintendent booked for accepting bribe

The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked the medical superintendent of a sub-district hospital in Bhor taluka for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a private doctor.

The ACB has identified the accused as Dr Amit Hindurao Desai (60). The doctor who lodged the complainant in this case runs a private hospital in Bhor, which also has a sonography centre.

As per the press release issued by ACB, the medical superintendent of the sub-district hospital was supposed to visit sonography centres in his jurisdiction, check for any wrong and illegal practices there and accordingly submit a report to the district civil surgeon.

According to the ACB, accused Desai demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from the complainant doctor for not giving a negative report about the sonography centre in his hospital. The doctor filed a complaint against Desai at the ACB, Pune office.

ACB sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Desai while he accepted Rs 5,000 from the complainant after negotiating the bribe amount on Tuesday. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Bhor police station. Police inspector Shriram Shinde is investigating the case.