Pune: Golden jackal rescued by Forest department, returned to the wild after treatment

Golden jackals are native to the Indian subcontinent and play an important role in forest ecology.(Representational)

A three-year-old female jackal was rescued by the Forest department from the Otur range of Pune earlier this week. The jackal required immediate medical intervention and was rushed for treatment to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar. The animal was safely released to its natural habitat later.

Local farmers had found the golden jackal lying in a semi-conscious state near a field and informed the Forest department.

Preliminary examination by Wildlife SOS veterinary officer Nikhil Bangar revealed that the jackal was suffering from a stomach infection. After a few days of intensive care and treatment, the jackal showed signs of improvement and a final examination deemed her fit for release.

Dr Nikhil Bangar, wildlife vetrinary officer of Wildlife SOS, said, “The jackal was suffering from a stomach infection that led to diarrhoea and severe dehydration. We administered antibiotics and placed the animal under fluid therapy to ensure steady recovery.”

Golden jackals are native to the Indian subcontinent and play an important role in forest ecology. They are omnivorous in nature and feed on a variety of small mammals, birds, fish, hares and even fruits. They are also frequent victims of hunting, wildlife trafficking, man-animal conflict and highway accidents. The species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and has an estimated population of 80,000 in the wild.

