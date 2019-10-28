Pune: Gokul scraps plans to become multistate cooperative

A direct fallout of the Vidhan Sabha drubbing for the BJP has led to the scrapping of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Union (Gokul)’s plan to convert it into a multistate cooperative.

Ravindra Apte, chairman of the board of directors of Gokul in a press statement said the plans were scrapped in view of the opposition it faced.

With a daily collection of around 10-12 lakh litres of milk per day, the union has seen fierce politics over that plans. Apte, hails from the camp of directors led by senior leader Mahadevrao Mahadik, whose son Amal was the BJP MLA from Kolhapur south. Congress NCP and Shiv Sena leaders had fiercely opposed the plans of converting the union into a multistate one.

Two years back, in a highly contested annual general body of the dairy, the board of directors managed to get the resolution passed. The meeting had seen Congress MLC Satej Patil NCP MLA Hasan Mushriff opposing that plans. Footwear and stones had rained freely during the meeting. Patil and others have claimed the conversion was politically motivated and would result in losses for the Kolhapur dairy farmers.

While Apte claimed the opposition to the plan was the reason for it being canned, insiders pointed out it came at the background of the drubbing the BJP and the Mahadik camp received during both the Loksabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

Patil’s nephew Ruturaj defeated Amal during the recently concluded assembly polls. Similarly Dhananjay, nephew of Mahadik who was contested on an NCP ticket was defeated by Shiv Sena’ Sanjay Mandlik. Patil had helped Mandlik during the Loksabha polls defying the alliance while the later had helped Ruturaj during assembly polls.

Patil welcomed the decision and said this was in favour of the dairy farmers.