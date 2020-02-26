Pune: ‘Godman’ held for raping four minors, 19-year-old from same family for over a month

As per the primary information given by police, the accused sexually abused the woman and minor girls in the family for over a month, starting from the third week of January. (File photo) As per the primary information given by police, the accused sexually abused the woman and minor girls in the family for over a month, starting from the third week of January. (File photo)

Four minor girls and a 19-year-old woman from a family were allegedly molested and raped by a self-proclaimed godman, who told the family that he could remove a spell of black magic cast on them and also help them procure hidden wealth. The 32-year-old accused, who has now been arrested, also “married” the 19-year-old victim.

The man, who hails from Raigad district, is a distant relative of the family. The four minors — girls aged between 10 and 17— and the 19-year-old woman are all members of the same family. The incident came to light after the would-be in-laws of the victims’ older sister contacted the members of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), an organisation of anti-superstition activists founded by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. The activists helped the family members approach police and subsequently, a First Information Report was registered at a police station in Pimpri, based on the statement of the 22-year-old sister of the victims.

As per the primary information given by police, the accused sexually abused the woman and minor girls in the family for over a month, starting from the third week of January. The accused told members of the family that there was a spell of black magic on them, because of which no male child had been born in the family, and which was putting their lives in danger. He also said he could remove that spell and also help them get hidden wealth, which included seven boxes and an urn filled with valuables. He said he would perform several rituals to discard the spell and also took over Rs 3 lakh from the family in the name of dakshina.

Over a period of one month, the accused repeatedly molested, sexually abused and raped the five victims on the pretext of conducting religious rituals. Initial investigation has revealed that the accused had started telling the family that a ‘human sacrifice’ was needed to remove the ‘black magic spell’.

He said one of the girls had to be sacrificed. However, the case came to light before any steps were taken in that direction.

Based on the details of the sexual abuse shared by the victims, police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape, rape of child under 12 years, sections of molestation and sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act pertaining to penetrative sexual abuse. Police have also invoked the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

According to the police, the ‘godman’ also married the 19-year-old victim after taking her away from the family home for three days. He allegedly warned her family members not to tell anyone about the rituals and claimed it would put their lives in grave danger. The accused was arrested immediately after the FIR was registered, a senior police officer told The Indian Express. Police are also investigating if the accused has committed similar crimes in the past, he said.

The accused is already married and has two daughters, said police. On Tuesday, the accused was produced before a court in Pimpri and remanded to police custody.

