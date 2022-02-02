Pune: ‘Godman’ among two arrested for duping family over promise of ‘removing black magic spell’

POLICE have arrested two persons, including a self-proclaimed ‘godman’, under provisions of the anti-superstition legislation after they allegedly cheated a family in Pune claiming that there was a spell of black magic on their son.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered by a 56-year-old woman. The offence has been filed under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, along with relevant Indian Penal Code sections.

An official from the Chandan nagar police station said the woman’s son was unmarried. An acquaintance of the family introduced the woman to a self-proclaimed godman from Daund in October last year. The man claimed that there was a spell of black magic on her son and if certain rituals are performed, the spell could be removed. He claimed that unless the spell was removed, her son would not get married.

He took Rs 50,000 from the woman in the first week of November. Recently when the woman’s husband got to know that she had paid money to the ‘godman’, the family approached the police with a complaint and an FIR was registered on Monday.

The police subsequently arrested two persons, Santosh Pawar (55) and Sanjay Chaudhari (40). Inspector Sunil Thopte, who is investigating the case, said, “Pawar is a self-proclaimed godman who claimed that the complainant’s son had a spell of black magic and claimed to have supernatural powers. Chaudhary is the family’s acquaintance who introduced the complainant to Pawar. We have booked a third person connected to Pawar and have launched a search for him.”