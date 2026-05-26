Pune-Goa IndiGo flight delayed by over 7 hours; airline cites technical snag

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
Passengers flying by IndiGo flight 6E 6944 from Pune to Goa faced a major disruption on Monday. The flight was delayed by seven hours which hit travel plans and prompted a flood of complaints.
The flight was scheduled to depart Pune International Airport at 5.25 am on May 25 and arrive at North Goa’s Manohar International Airport at 6.30 am. However, the flight eventually took off at 12.30 pm.
IndiGo, in a statement, said a technical snag was noticed before the take-off and that the aircraft returned to the parking bay for necessary checks, following which an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the service.
“The aircraft had returned to the parking bay and while it was undergoing necessary checks, an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.
IndiGo said refreshments were offered to passengers and regular updates were shared during the delay.
Rajesh Nair, a passenger on the flight, wrote on X that passengers were asked to exit the aircraft around 7.10 am.
“No ground staff from IndiGo available. No one has a clue about what happens next. Passengers just being made to wait,” he wrote.
In another post, Nair said he had not received his boarding pass till around 3 am.
(Piyush M Padwale is an intern at The Indian Express)