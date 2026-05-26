Pune-Goa IndiGo flight delayed by over 7 hours; airline cites technical snag

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Pune to Goa faced a grueling seven-hour delay due to a technical snag. (File/ Representational)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Passengers flying by IndiGo flight 6E 6944 from Pune to Goa faced a major disruption on Monday. The flight was delayed by seven hours which hit travel plans and prompted a flood of complaints.

The flight was scheduled to depart Pune International Airport at 5.25 am on May 25 and arrive at North Goa’s Manohar International Airport at 6.30 am. However, the flight eventually took off at 12.30 pm.

IndiGo, in a statement, said a technical snag was noticed before the take-off and that the aircraft returned to the parking bay for necessary checks, following which an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the service.