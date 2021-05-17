Pune: Global Schools Foundation provides 500 oxygen concentors to remote parts of country

The Foundation said it has reached out to Sewa International to tap local resources and get these oxygen concentrators to small towns and villages deep inside the country. (PTI/Representative)

Global Schools Foundation, which runs two schools in Pune, has provided over 500 oxygen concentrators to remote regions of India – including Maharashtra – for Covid-19 affected patients.

This life-saving equipment is in addition to an earlier shipment of 200 oxygen cylinders sent on an urgent basis as part of a larger consignment on board the Indian Navy warship Airavat to aid in transportation of medical oxygen and other supplies.

The cylinders were put on board the navy warship sent as part of Operation Samudra Setu 2 to pick medical equipment from South Asian and South East Asian countries, the Foundation said in a release.

The Foundation said it has reached out to Sewa International to tap local resources and get these oxygen concentrators to small towns and villages deep inside the country.

Atul Temurnikar, chairman of Global Schools Foundation, said, “We are saving lives in India by sending life-saving equipment such as oxygen concentrators and cylinders…” he said.