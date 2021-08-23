Pune: Man arrested, parents booked for abetment of ex-girlfriend’s suicide

A 23-year-old man has been arrested while his parents have been booked on the charges of abetment to suicide after his former girlfriend was found dead in her house in Pune on August 17. An FIR in the case was registered three days after the alleged suicide came to light.

The 22-year-old woman was found dead in her house located at Khandobachi Maal area in Fursungi on August 17 when her 60-year-old father, a farmer, returned from the fields around 3 pm. Subsequently, the police were informed and a preliminary probe pointed to suicide.

Pune Police found a suicide note in the house. The deceased is believed to have written the letter in which she has blamed her former boyfriend and his parents for her death.

After preliminary investigation, an FIR under charges of abetment to suicide was registered at Hadapsar police station on August 20. The 23-year-old man was subsequently placed under arrest by the police.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.