Pune: Girl trying to escape quarantine gets stuck in window grill, rescued

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Monday night at the observation home for women and girls.

An 18-year-old girl, who was quarantined at an observation home in Pune’s Erandwane area due to Covid-19 symptoms, was rescued by fire brigade officials Monday night after she got stuck in the grill of the window of the second floor while trying to escape from the facility.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Monday night at the observation home for women and girls. The police said the girl, who is originally from Delhi, has been lodged at the observation home for the past few months and was quarantined for a few days due to possible Covid-19 symptoms.

Senior Inspector Murlidhar Karpe of Deccan Gymkhana police station said, “The girl has been lodged at the observation home and as per preliminary information, had been quarantined from some time due to possible symptoms. She has tried to flee earlier too. On Monday night she again tried to escape from the window of the second floor room but was stuck in the grill. The fire brigade was subsequently called.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Station Fire Officer Rajesh Jagtap said, “Taking all the possible precautions for the safety of the girl and also our team, we used a hydraulic cutter and rescued the girl with the help of observation home staffers.”