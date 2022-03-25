Pune girl raped in school, man known to father arrested: police

Pune City Police Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with the rape of an 11-year-old girl on her school premises a day before.

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the suspect was an acquaintance of the girl’s father and had worked with him in the past. The man was nabbed based on leads from security camera footage and clues gathered by multiple investigation teams.

The rape had taken place on Wednesday afternoon, when classes in the victim’s school were about to begin. “The girl had come to the school some time before the classes were to assemble. Using some pretext, the person took the girl towards the area of the school where the washroom blocks are located, near the playground. He raped and sexually abused her. The incident came to light after the girl told some of her friends about what had happened. The friends in turn informed the school authorities. Subsequently, the parents of the girl were informed and they approached the police,” said the in-charge inspector of the police station where the case was registered.

Officials who are part of the investigation said the girl kept refusing to accompany the man to the washroom blocks but he forced her to do so.

Police registered an offence under IPC sections for rape and provision of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. An extensive manhunt involving multiple teams had been launched for the suspect.

Police are investigating how he managed to enter the school.