Pune girl rape case: Father arrested in Bihar, brought to Maharashtra

Pune City Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in Bihar for the alleged rape of his 11-year-old daughter. Earlier, the girl’s grandfather and uncle were arrested and her minor brother was detained in the case.

An FIR in the case was filed in Pune in the third week of March after the girl shared her ordeal with a counsellor on the side-lines of a school workshop on ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’.

A police officer said, “The investigation team detained the father in Bihar and brought him to Pune. He was placed under arrest on Saturday. He was produced before a court and has been remanded in police custody till March 31.”

He added that the girl underwent a thorough medical examination and was also provided with counselling. Further details of the abuse were obtained with the help of counsellors.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, an 11-year-old girl was raped on the campus of a school in Pune during school hours on March 23. A day later, the police arrested a 36-year-old acquaintance of the girl’s father in the case.