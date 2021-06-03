Pune: 18-year-old student raises money by teaching fabric painting, donates it to B J Medical College

"I have now decided to at least give half of my earnings via these classes to Sassoon," said Suruchi, who has little time for complaints like not being able to hang out with friends.

It all started when 18-year-old Suruchi saw her father Dr Shankar Mugave, medical social service superintendent at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, trying to raise funds for providing sanitisers, PPE kits, gloves and other such material for healthcare staff during the initial days of the pandemic.

While the hospital administration has been able to convince companies to donate and several corporates contributed generously via CSR, it was Suruchi’s dedicated effort to contribute to the ongoing fundraising efforts that struck a chord with the hospital authorities, who have decided to feature her in their college magazine.

Suruchi started teaching fabric painting and calligraphy to children aged six and above. ”I did not know what amount should be taken as fees so I asked them to give whatever they wanted to,” says the first-year-student of interior design at SNDT College.

Some of the children could not pay more than Rs 100 per month, but eventually Suruchi was able to raise Rs 5000 entirely through her own efforts. The amount was recently handed over to Dr Murlidhar Tambe, dean of B J Medical College.

Dr Tambe praised her determination and persistence to help in the fundraising effort.

