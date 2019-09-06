Pune: 17-year-old girl found dead in lodge room with multiple razor injuries, male friend missing

The girl, a student in a local college, had come to the lodge earlier in the day with a male friend, said police. The youth is reportedly missing and police are looking for him.

According to Pune Rural Police, the incident took place at Nisargawara Lodge located on MIDC Road in Vadgaon Maval between 11 am and 3.50 pm.

Police have said that around 11 am, the youth came to the lodge with the girl on his two-wheeler. At about 3.50 pm, the staff saw him leave the lodge in haste. They got suspicious and went to check on the girl, only to find her bleeding profusely and unresponsive. The teenager had multiple injuries on her hand, stomach and neck and had lost a lot of blood. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against the youth. Police launched a search for him and found his two-wheeler abandoned on the bank of Indrayani river in a nearby village.

Inspector Suresh Nimbalkar, in-charge of Vadgaon Maval police station, said, “Primary probe suggests that the youth murdered the girl and later fled from the spot. His motorcycle was found on the riverbank. One possibility is that he jumped into the water. We have launched a search in the area and have called search teams to look downstream. The youth’s last recorded cell phone location is the same as the site where the motorcycle was found.”

Police said the motive behind the alleged murder was also unclear at this point.