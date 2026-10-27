‘I didn’t stop to think’: Class 7 Pune girl’s brush with armed thief to save injured father

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

When a thief broke into her house in Shirur, about two hours from Pune, little past 4 am on October 16, 12-year-old Manvi Chhajed had no time to think about the danger she faced. Seeing the intruder struggling with her father, Umesh Chhajed, who was trying to stop him, Manvi immediately began hitting the man to prevent his escape. Even after he shot her father in the leg, Manvi continued fighting, helping her family stop the intruder from fleeing.

A Class 7 student at Podar School, Manvi lives in a row house with her parents and grandparents. Her older sister is in the first year of medical college, and her mother is a homemaker. An animal lover and cricket fan, Manvi found herself in a situation where her instinct to protect her family took over.

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The incident took place when Umesh stepped out with the family dog for its routine early-morning bathroom break, something he had done for four to five years. On returning, he noticed the door open but initially thought that the society cat had entered. Growing suspicious, he tied the dog near the entrance. When the intruder came into the hall to investigate the noise, Umesh raised an alarm, hoping to alert neighbours and scare away any possible accomplices.

Manvi’s father Umesh Chhajed undergoing treatment for bullet injuries at Pune’s Ruby Clinic. (Express photo/Special Arrangement) Manvi’s father Umesh Chhajed undergoing treatment for bullet injuries at Pune’s Ruby Clinic. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

‘My instinct took over’

The two soon grappled with each other. Umesh held the intruder by his hand and hair, trying to prevent him from using his gun. His wife and father, along with Manvi, woke up and joined the struggle. “I heard a loud noise and came out into the hall. I saw an unknown person fighting with my father, and he had a gun. My instinct took over, and I immediately started hitting him so he couldn’t run away. He was almost down on the floor, but then he managed to load the gun and shoot my father,” Manvi told The Indian Express.

The bullet struck Umesh in the left leg, near the knee. As his grip loosened because of the injury, the intruder attempted to escape. Manvi, however, refused to let him get away easily. “I tripped him with my leg as he tried to run. He stumbled but did not fall. I punched him in the stomach, and when he bent forward, I hit his nose with my elbow,” she said.

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During the struggle, Manvi’s mother managed to snatch the gun from the intruder and throw it into the bathroom. The girl continued holding on to the thief’s shirt even as he cut her left forearm with an object. Her grandfather then pushed the intruder out of the house, and the family chased him towards the parking area.

Looking back at the incident, Manvi said she did not pause to consider the risk she was taking. “I didn’t stop to think. I just started attacking to defend my family,” she said.

Umesh, who runs a pharmaceutical shop, was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where doctors removed bullet fragments from his leg. He was discharged on Monday. The robber fled without stealing valuables.

(Sameer Anasingaraju is an intern with The Indian Express)