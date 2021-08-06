Pune: Giripremi’s women mountaineers scale two mountains

Giripremi’s team of women mountaineers scaled two 6,000-meters mountains – Kang Yatse 1 & Kang Yatse 2 – in the first week of August. It was the first successful “team expedition of women” from Maharashtra since 1984.

Priyanka Chinchorkar, Smita Karivadikar, Padmja Dhanvi, Sneha Gude, Sayali Budhkar and Anjali Katre participated in the dual expedition. The team was trained under Samiran Kolhe, who also participated in the expedition, Umesh Zirpe, noted mountaineer and Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee, who has been mentoring women’s team for the past two years, said.