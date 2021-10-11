scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 10, 2021
MUST READ

Pune: GIIS sets up mental health helpline for students

The helpline, called GIIS Healthline, works on the principle of open-door policy wherein any student can walk in without any hesitation or fear, said Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, GIIS, India.

Written by Apoorva Sinha | Pune |
October 11, 2021 3:16:14 am
GIIS Pune, Pune mental health helpline, Mental Health, World Mental Health Day, Pune, Pune news, Indian express, Indian express news, Pune latest newsGlobal Indian International School (GIIS), Pune

To help its students deal with emotional challenges, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Pune, has set up a mental health helpline – a confidential platform where they can discuss their issues “without fear of any questions or prejudice”.

The helpline, called GIIS Healthline, works on the principle of open-door policy wherein any student can walk in without any hesitation or fear, said Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, GIIS, India, on the eve of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Click here for more

Bansal said, “Mental health disorder in students is a challenging issue that needs a collaborative effort and a multi-level approach from parents, schools, and health care providers…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 10: Latest News

Advertisement