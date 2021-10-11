Pune: GIIS sets up mental health helpline for students

To help its students deal with emotional challenges, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Pune, has set up a mental health helpline – a confidential platform where they can discuss their issues “without fear of any questions or prejudice”.

The helpline, called GIIS Healthline, works on the principle of open-door policy wherein any student can walk in without any hesitation or fear, said Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, GIIS, India, on the eve of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Bansal said, “Mental health disorder in students is a challenging issue that needs a collaborative effort and a multi-level approach from parents, schools, and health care providers…”