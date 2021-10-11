Pune: GIIS sets up mental health helpline for students

October 11, 2021 3:16:14 am
To help its students deal with emotional challenges, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Pune, has set up a mental health helpline – a confidential platform where they can discuss their issues “without fear of any questions or prejudice”.
The helpline, called GIIS Healthline, works on the principle of open-door policy wherein any student can walk in without any hesitation or fear, said Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, GIIS, India, on the eve of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.
Bansal said, “Mental health disorder in students is a challenging issue that needs a collaborative effort and a multi-level approach from parents, schools, and health care providers…”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-