Pune: GII School sets up helpline for students

The Global Indian International School (GIIS), Pune has set up a ‘Mental Healthline’ for its students.

“The Healthline stresses on confidentiality and works on the principles of an open-door policy. Any student can seek help without any hesitation or fear of repercussion and judgement,” Rajiv Bansal, the director (Operations) of GIIS, India, said. The institute marked World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Bansal added, “Mental health disorder in students is a challenging issue. It needs a collaborative effort and a multi-level approach from parents, schools, and healthcare providers. Early identification and intervention are vital. The past year has been challenging for young minds as they dealt with the uncertainty that led to anxiety and fear. The GIIS is committed to the well-being of its students and we have taken several initiatives to sensitize and educate students and parents about the importance of good mental health.”

“We have introduced GIIS Healthline to provide one-on-one counselling to students to help them cope with anxiety, stress or other mental health challenges brought about by the pandemic,” the GIIS official said.

The Healthline number (+65 6914 7070) can be availed by students of all GIIS campuses. The Healthline is run by student counsellors and the facility is available 24×7. The facility also offers separate WhatsApp numbers for each campus, through which the counsellors can be contacted.