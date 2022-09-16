scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

‘Orange’ alert for Pune’s Ghat areas today, rainfall to continue till Saturday: IMD

Moderate intensity rainfall and cloudy sky conditions are likely in Pune city today, says the Met department.

pune rainsKonkan and Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune district, currently remain under the influence of strong westerly winds flowing in from the Arabian Sea. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune district’s Ghat areas will stay on ‘orange’ alert on Friday and will possibly witness very heavy rainfall (115.5 mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Meanwhile, Pune city, the IMD said, will receive moderate intensity rainfall on Friday and cloudy sky conditions will prevail throughout the day. Light to moderate intensity rain has persisted over the city through Thursday night.

Several areas in Pune city received rainfall in the last 24 hours (till 8.30 am Friday), including Chinchwad (23 mm), Shivajinagar and Pashan (14.5 mm), Wadgaonsheri (13 mm), Koregaon Park (11 mm) and Magarpatta (8 mm).

Vehicular traffic was partially affected along the main roads, as rainfall intensified since 7am and continued during the school and office-going hours on Friday morning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...Premium
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...

In Pune district, Lavasa recorded the highest rainfall at 104 mm in the past 24 hours, followed by Lonavala (101.5 mm), Girivan (85 mm), Nimgiri (77 mm) and Malin (54.5 mm).

The IMD Friday placed Pune district on ‘yellow’ alert, warning of heavy rainfall, mainly along the Ghats.

More from Pune

Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune district, currently remain under the influence of strong westerly winds flowing in from the Arabian Sea. “The moisture loaded westerly winds coming in from the Arabian Sea will continue affecting western Maharashtra. The rainfall activity will persist till Saturday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 10:01:03 am
Next Story

‘Full circle moment’: Anne Hathaway channels her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ character at New York Fashion Week

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement