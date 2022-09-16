‘Orange’ alert for Pune’s Ghat areas today, rainfall to continue till Saturday: IMD

Pune district’s Ghat areas will stay on ‘orange’ alert on Friday and will possibly witness very heavy rainfall (115.5 mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Meanwhile, Pune city, the IMD said, will receive moderate intensity rainfall on Friday and cloudy sky conditions will prevail throughout the day. Light to moderate intensity rain has persisted over the city through Thursday night.

Several areas in Pune city received rainfall in the last 24 hours (till 8.30 am Friday), including Chinchwad (23 mm), Shivajinagar and Pashan (14.5 mm), Wadgaonsheri (13 mm), Koregaon Park (11 mm) and Magarpatta (8 mm).

Vehicular traffic was partially affected along the main roads, as rainfall intensified since 7am and continued during the school and office-going hours on Friday morning.

In Pune district, Lavasa recorded the highest rainfall at 104 mm in the past 24 hours, followed by Lonavala (101.5 mm), Girivan (85 mm), Nimgiri (77 mm) and Malin (54.5 mm).

The IMD Friday placed Pune district on ‘yellow’ alert, warning of heavy rainfall, mainly along the Ghats.

Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune district, currently remain under the influence of strong westerly winds flowing in from the Arabian Sea. “The moisture loaded westerly winds coming in from the Arabian Sea will continue affecting western Maharashtra. The rainfall activity will persist till Saturday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.