Ghat areas in Pune may receive very heavy rainfall today, warns IMD

Ghat areas of Maharashtra’s Pune district remain vulnerable to very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204 mm in 24 hours) accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The IMD has issued an Orange alert in Pune district on Monday and a less intense Yellow alert on Tuesday, warning of heavy rain in isolated areas along the Ghats on both days. A Yellow alert has also been issued in the neighbouring Raigad district on Monday.
Pune city will, however, receive light to moderate rainfall, mostly during the afternoon hours, it said. Thunder and a short but intense rainfall spell are likely till Tuesday, while the sky will largely remain cloudy throughout the day, IMD officials have forecast.
The current rainfall activity is associated with the depression which, on Monday morning, was located over central Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh. “The system will move west-northwestwards and cause widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over the ghats of Madhya Maharashtra on Monday,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.
Pune district has so far recorded 981.9 mm of rain this year, a surplus of over 40 per cent from the seasonal average, whereas the city has recorded about 30 per cent excess or 569 mm since June 1.
