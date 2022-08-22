scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Ghat areas in Pune may receive very heavy rainfall today, warns IMD

Pune city will, however, receive light to moderate rainfall, mostly during the afternoon hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

pune rainsPune district has so far recorded 981.9 mm of rain this year, a surplus of over 40 per cent from the seasonal average. (Express file photo by Pavan Khengre)

Ghat areas of Maharashtra’s Pune district remain vulnerable to very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204 mm in 24 hours) accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The IMD has issued an Orange alert in Pune district on Monday and a less intense Yellow alert on Tuesday, warning of heavy rain in isolated areas along the Ghats on both days. A Yellow alert has also been issued in the neighbouring Raigad district on Monday.

Pune city will, however, receive light to moderate rainfall, mostly during the afternoon hours, it said. Thunder and a short but intense rainfall spell are likely till Tuesday, while the sky will largely remain cloudy throughout the day, IMD officials have forecast.

The current rainfall activity is associated with the depression which, on Monday morning, was located over central Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh. “The system will move west-northwestwards and cause widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over the ghats of Madhya Maharashtra on Monday,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

More from Pune

Pune district has so far recorded 981.9 mm of rain this year, a surplus of over 40 per cent from the seasonal average, whereas the city has recorded about 30 per cent excess or 569 mm since June 1.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 10:36:31 am
Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border
Protest in Delhi

Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM's friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar's decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

