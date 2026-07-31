143 hard disks, 30 RAM sticks stolen from Pune college; staffer arrested

According to the police, the hard disks and RAM sticks were stolen from the college's lab in the Wagholi area between July 16 and July 27. (Photo generated using AI)

Pune city police have arrested a staffer of G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management for allegedly stealing 143 hard disks and 30 computer Random Access Memory (RAM) sticks from the college’s computer lab. The accused has been identified as Imam Attar (28), a resident of Kesnand.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Wagholi police station on Thursday.

According to the police, the hard disks and RAM sticks were stolen from the college’s lab in the Wagholi area between July 16 and July 27.

Following the complaint, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Nandakumar Gaikwad launched an investigation. Officers questioned staff working in the server room, which led them to Attar.