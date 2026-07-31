143 hard disks, 30 RAM sticks stolen from Pune college; staffer arrested

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Pune city police have arrested a staffer of G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management for allegedly stealing 143 hard disks and 30 computer Random Access Memory (RAM) sticks from the college’s computer lab. The accused has been identified as Imam Attar (28), a resident of Kesnand.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Wagholi police station on Thursday.
According to the police, the hard disks and RAM sticks were stolen from the college’s lab in the Wagholi area between July 16 and July 27.
Following the complaint, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Nandakumar Gaikwad launched an investigation. Officers questioned staff working in the server room, which led them to Attar.
“The investigation revealed that server room staffer Imam Attar was involved in the theft. He was arrested, and the court remanded him to police custody till August 1,” said Police Sub-Inspector Shivshankar Raghu, the investigating officer.
“The accused suffered losses in Forex trading. So he committed theft of hard disks and RAMs from the computer machines in the college and was selling it online to people through a portal. We have recovered some of the stolen material. Further investigation is on,” he added.